Reality TV personality Kylie Jenner gave her father Caitlyn Jenner a makeover in a video they appeared together.

The two appeared in a rare YouTube video together, reports mirror.co.uk.

The make-up mogul was a guest in Caitlyn’s latest upload, as she needed someone to do her glam for a luncheon in town.

With no one available to help out due to the Covid pandemic, the 71-year-old turned to her daughter. The two were excited to finally have Kylie Jenner be her personal make-up artist.

“It starts with ‘K’, Caitlyn said while introducing Kylie in the video.

Kylie said: “Hello YouTube! We were talking about this forever I’m so excited because I am taking over the Caitlyn Jenner YouTube channel.”

They said that they had “saved the special day” for their fans, with Kylie questioning her: “Did you ever think that this day would come?”

Caitlyn, who came out as a transgender woman 2015, told Kylie: “No, I never thought. Finally, it was my time to be me and live my life and I didn’t think I could do it and I did it and you guys have been my best friends and my kids have been absolutely wonderful in all of this.”

Kylie then proceeded to use her own make-up products on Caitlyn’s face.

Caitlyn seemed happy with the outcome.

During the session, Kylie Jenner asked Caitlyn a few questions which fans had been keen to find out.

She said: “I wanted to ask you. Sometimes people get really confused when Kendall and I call you dad. I know we had a talk a few years ago and you were OK with us calling you dad. How do you feel about that now?”

Caitlyn replied: “I feel it was one of the best decisions I made and sometimes this community can be pretty tough – especially when it comes to pronouns and everybody’s got an opinion and on and on.

“I really felt from the beginning that I’ve gotta do it my way that works for me and I think everybody out there has to do it their way. Some people say, ‘You’re the mother’. No I’m not, I’m the dad and have been the whole way. I will be their father until the day they die or I die.”

Caitlyn added: “When you asked me that question, the first thing that came to mind was, ‘Of course’. And so you have the whole time and I have. You always say, ‘My dad she’. And that’s tough because you change the pronouns of it right in the middle. Every time I hear it I think, ‘My girls are on it’.”

The two concluded the video with a hug. Caitlyn was seen thanking Kylie for the help.

