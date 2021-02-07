Actress Evan Rachel Wood has come up with fresh allegations against musician and ex-boyfriend Marilyn Manson. She claims he had used anti-semitic language.

In an Instagram Stories post, Woods says Marilyn would call her “Jew” in a derogatory manner, knowing well that her mother is Jewish and she was raised within the religion.

“He would draw swastikas over my bedside table when he was mad at me,” Evan Rachel Wood wrote, and continued: “Because (my mom) converted and wasn’t of Jewish decent he would say things like, ‘thats better’ because I wasn’t ‘blood jewish.”

Evan Rachel Wood also accused Manson of using racial slurs. “I heard the ‘n’ word over and over,” Wood said. “Everyone around him (Marilyn Manson) was expected to laugh and join in. If you did not or (god forbid) called him out, you were singled out and abused more. I have never been more scared in my life.”

The two, Evan Rachel Wood & Marilyn Manson went official with their relationship in 2007 and got engaged in 2010 before calling it off.

