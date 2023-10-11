The iconic shock-rocker and industrial metal artiste Marilyn Manson, who is best known for his scary antics, appearance, and dark music videos, is now set to get his own documentary series titled ‘Marilyn Manson: Behind The Mask’.

The series comes after Manson, whose real is Brian Warner, received a whole series of accusations related to s*xual harassment and molestation in recent years.

‘Westworld’ actress Evan Rachel Wood accused the ‘Beautiful People’ hitmaker of s*xual and physical violence, which later became part of a two-part documentary series called ‘Phoenix Rising’. In a podcast, she shared, “There was a moment where I was like, ‘I’m so afraid of this person, I’ve been threatened so many times, either with blackmail or with force and if I stay here because I’m too scared to leave, I feel like I’m dead anyway’.

Subsequently, ‘Game of Thrones’ star Esme Bianco has also accused the ‘This is the S***’ singer of s*xual assault and s*xual battery. This is only a few among the numerous allegations by various other women, all of whom have filed civil lawsuits against him as per Deadline.

Due to these allegations, Marilyn Manson was dropped by his record label Loma Vista and also got axed from serials such as ‘Starz’s American Gods’ and ‘Shudder’s Creepshow’.

It was later reported by Deadline that these allegations among a plethora of accusations led to a police raid, and a criminal investigation. There have been no criminal charges but civil cases are still pending.

Long before these accusations, Manson revelled in his place as one of the most controversial figures in music since the infamous punk rocker G.G. Allin, breaking out with the band’s debut ‘Portrait of an American Family’, featuring songs such as ‘Cake and Sodomy’, before becoming a star with ‘Antichrist Superstar’ and its hit ‘The Beautiful People’.

The documentary series will examine the accusations and his ability to court controversy, while exploring how high-profile s*xual assault allegations play out in the current #Metoo era.

It will feature interviews with several of the accusers, fans, industry insiders, lawyers, a former band mate (there’s been a few) and his childhood best friend.

The documentary will also chart his rise to fame from a difficult childhood (he previously said that he watched his grandfather m*sturbate to videos of bestiality) through to being vilified in the press for antics such as hanging a donkey pinata full of cow brains and pig intestines over a crowd, and later becoming an advocate for those on the fringes of society.

He was widely praised for his comments after the Columbine massacre, when asked by Michael Moore, what would he say to the kids who committed that act, he replied that he wouldn’t “say a single word, I’d listen to what they have to say and that’s what no one did.”

Currently in production, ‘Marilyn Manson: Behind The Mask’ is produced by Lightbox and Rolling Stone Films for Channel 4 in association with Fifth Season and Media Finance Capital.

Must Read: Kanye West & Bianca Censori Got Secretly Married For ‘Religious’ Reasons Since He Vowed To Abstain From S*x Till Marriage After Divorce From Kim Kardashian? [Reports]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News