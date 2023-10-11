Rappers have had a long-time obsession with p*rn stars, and it looks like hip-hop icon Drake, too has a thing for them. Mia Khalifa, who was one of the biggest p*rn stars on P*rnHub before quitting it later, once called out Drake for his cringeworthy messages on social media, suggesting that he may have also sent a picture of himself. Scroll down to know what exactly Mia Khalifa said.

Mia Khalifa entered the big bad world of p*rn in 2014 and in 2015, she was voted as the ‘Number 1 P*rn Star’ on P*rnHub. In 2017, she became the most-searched for adult actress whereas, in 2018, she was the most-searched on P*rnHub.

Speaking of Drake, according to Hollywood Life, Mia Khalifa during her interview with CBS Miami 560 WAM in 2015 spilled the beans on how the rapper slid into his DMs on social media. When asked which famous person tried to contact her, the former p*rn star said, “Oh, I would never reveal that. No way, I would never reveal that, that’s rude.” However, after a little persuasion, Mia gave in and stated, “Oh my God, it rhymes with ‘Rake.’” The host and the Internet were quick to figure out that it was none other than Toronto rap icon Drake.

Mia Khalifa further shared, “It was flattering, but his intentions were clear,” adding, “The whole thing was cringeworthy.” The former adult actress did not divulge any other details but looking at her statement, it is clear she gave it a pass.

However, when the host suggested that Drake would probably send a photo of himself “that was just him laying on the bed shirtless kind of like sad looking,” to Mia Khalifa said that the description was about “halfway there.”

While Mia has no interest in Drake, she shared that she liked Pearl Jam frontman, revealing, “All I know is it’s not Eddie Vedder, so I didn’t pay attention to it.”

Interestingly, Drake once mentioned about p*rn stars in his rap writing that he “pays attention to a couple p*rnstars that I’m ashamed to mention.”

Mia Khalifa, on the personal front, was recently dropped from Playboy for sharing pro-Hamas posts on social media amid the Palestine-Israel war.

