Evan Rachel Wood is making the headlines for comparing Amber Heard to ‘r*pist’ Harvey Weinstein. There are two sides to Hollywood. One that we all see as clear as day and one that we do not. Besides churning out films, shows, and more, Tinseltown is filled with controversies. Just recently, the whole world saw Johnny Depp and Heard’s lengthy legal drama unfold in front of their eyes.

Advertisement

This, in turn, also started a conversation around Rachel Wood and the abuse she allegedly faced at the hands of Marilyn Manson. The actress claimed that the musician abused her and r*ped her while filming his 2007 video for “Heart-Shaped Glasses”.

Advertisement

Many people started to compare Evan Rachel Wood with Amber Heard, but it seems like the actress has disassociated herself from Amber and even compared her with the disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein. Taking to Instagram, the Westworld star shared photos from an event where the Aquaman actress was present.

“Oh look a photo from 2015 that keeps circulating trying to ‘prove’ something,” Evan Rachel Wood said. “When in actuality, this photo was taken at an event honouring my stylist, who also styled JD,” she added. “I arrived alone and was seated at this table. With certain logic, everyone who was seen in a photo with Weinstein would have to be a r*pist,” she continued.

People started to think that the actress called Amber Heard an abuser as well, as she was present in the photo. Fans took to Twitter to react to this. While some disapproved of what Wood said, others supported her.

Check out the reactions here:

Evan Rachel Wood: whatever you say about your IG stories being taken out of context, it looks like you're calling Amber an abuser, and you're comparing her to Weinstein. All the best with your case. I'm sure you're terrified but this is not it. pic.twitter.com/zXzjS7wq3J — Eve Barlow (@Eve_Barlow) July 21, 2022

It’s such a shame that Evan Rachel Wood chose to throw Amber Heard under the bus. The fear of getting the same treatment online + staying silent are understandable but unfortunate. However, that comparison to Weinstein to illustrate her point was gross, inaccurate & uncalled for. — Claire M. (@claire__mrcl) July 21, 2022

This just hit me as I was reading comments about how upset we are over ERW's posts. I think there's an elephant in the room, which is: Evan Rachel Wood doesn't believe Amber Heard. She couldn't possibly support her & post what she did. Excuse me while I go hurl. 🤢🤮 pic.twitter.com/fBLv68hFQe — ab allen (@ab_allen1) July 22, 2022

Reactions of those who supported Evan:

Evan Rachel Wood distancing herself from Amber Heard is quite interesting And then it’s downright hilarious that AH supporters are having a meltdown because of it. Guess they won’t be watching Westworld this Sunday 🤣 — dreaming 🏳️‍🌈🇺🇦 (@softlyemerging) July 21, 2022

Pls she really said fuck no 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/CzGnbOobPX — 🌟🏴‍☠️ (@GellertDepp) July 21, 2022

So essentially, you feel that Evan Rachel Wood is obligated to blindly support Amber Heard out of some kind of loyalty which is not based on merit? Gross take. https://t.co/42S5g6pNJF — andrea (@ehwhatdoiknow) July 21, 2022

As netizens talk about what Evan Rachel Wood said, many are now supporting Amber Heard after a report came out that the actress faced organised hate from Johnny Depp supporters during and after the trial. Read more about that on Koimoi!

Must Read: Avengers: The Kang Dynasty & Avengers: Secret Wars Confirmed In Phase 6 But Russo Brothers Are Directing Neither, Confirms Kevin Feige

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram