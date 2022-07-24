Evan Rachel Wood Seemingly Calls Amber Heard A Abuser In Her Instagram Stories
Netizens Think Evan Rachel Wood Compared Amber Heard To A R*pist(Pic Credit: Instagram)

Evan Rachel Wood is making the headlines for comparing Amber Heard to ‘r*pist’ Harvey Weinstein. There are two sides to Hollywood. One that we all see as clear as day and one that we do not. Besides churning out films, shows, and more, Tinseltown is filled with controversies. Just recently, the whole world saw Johnny Depp and Heard’s lengthy legal drama unfold in front of their eyes.

This, in turn, also started a conversation around Rachel Wood and the abuse she allegedly faced at the hands of Marilyn Manson. The actress claimed that the musician abused her and r*ped her while filming his 2007 video for “Heart-Shaped Glasses”.

Many people started to compare Evan Rachel Wood with Amber Heard, but it seems like the actress has disassociated herself from Amber and even compared her with the disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein. Taking to Instagram, the Westworld star shared photos from an event where the Aquaman actress was present.

“Oh look a photo from 2015 that keeps circulating trying to ‘prove’ something,” Evan Rachel Wood said. “When in actuality, this photo was taken at an event honouring my stylist, who also styled JD,” she added. “I arrived alone and was seated at this table. With certain logic, everyone who was seen in a photo with Weinstein would have to be a r*pist,” she continued.

People started to think that the actress called Amber Heard an abuser as well, as she was present in the photo. Fans took to Twitter to react to this. While some disapproved of what Wood said, others supported her.

Check out the reactions here:

Reactions of those who supported Evan:

As netizens talk about what Evan Rachel Wood said, many are now supporting Amber Heard after a report came out that the actress faced organised hate from Johnny Depp supporters during and after the trial. Read more about that on Koimoi!

