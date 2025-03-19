Johnny Depp is known for collecting some pretty unusual things. But among all his pirate hats and skull rings, one item stands out — Marilyn Manson’s famous prosthetic br*asts. Yes, those fake br*asts from Manson’s controversial Mechanical Animals album cover.

The story behind how Depp got them is just as bizarre as it sounds. Back in 1998, Marilyn Manson released Mechanical Animals. It is an album that marked a massive shift in his image. For the cover, Manson posed as an androgynous alien figure. It was pale skin, a long wig, and a pair of striking fake br*asts.

But not everyone valued it. Big retailers like Target denied to carry the album because of the nudity on its cover. In the pre-streaming era, that decision hit hard. With fewer places to sell, Mechanical Animals didn’t perform as well as expected, even though it’s now seen as one of Manson’s most memorable works.

Despite the backlash, those prosthetic br*asts became iconic — a lasting image from late ‘90s rock history. And years later, they would end up in the hands of Johnny Depp. The Hollywood star and Manson’s friendship goes way back.

The two have collaborated on music, including a cover of Carly Simon’s You’re So Vain. Depp has also appeared in Manson’s music videos for songs like Say10 and Kill4Me. But their bond goes beyond work. They’re close friends who share a love for weird art — and apparently, trading memorabilia.

So how did Depp get his hands on Manson’s fake br*asts? Simple — they made a trade. Manson swapped the Mechanical Animals chest piece for Depp’s wig from the 2001 movie Blow.

“I did trade my br*asts from Mechanical Animals for Johnny’s wig from Blow, and I have that sitting here,” Manson casually The Daily Beast in an interview (reported by Manson Wiki). The wig, famous for giving Depp his ‘70s smuggler look in Blow, was clearly valuable enough for Manson to hand over his own bizarre piece of music history.

It’s not every day two stars swap such personal (and strange) items. But for Depp and Manson, it was just another part of their offbeat friendship.

There’s no official word on what Depp’s done with Manson’s prosthetic br*asts. Maybe they’re on display in his home. Maybe tucked away with other Hollywood oddities. Meanwhile, Manson’s Blow wig is apparently still in his possession.

Either way, this story remains one of the strangest celebrity trades ever. Two artists, two props, and a trade that only makes sense in their world.

