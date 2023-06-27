Kylie Jenner Has Officially Changed Her & Travis Scott's Son's Name To 'Aire Webster'

Kylie Jenner has legally changed her son’s name to Aire.

The 25-year-old reality star and musician Travis Scott – who also have five-year-old daughter Stormi – admitted earlier this year they were keen to change their little one’s name from Wolf Jacques Webster, and it is now official.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to court documents obtained by E!, their 16-month-old son is now called Aire Webster.

In March, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott applied to officially change their son’s name, after having a change of heart shortly after he was born in February 2022.

Documents obtained by TMZ stated: “[Kylie and Travis] regret the initial name choice of Wolf Jacques Webster. Now that Petitioners have had the chance to spend time with their baby, they believe the name Aire Webster is a better fit.”

Kylie Jenner admitted a few weeks after her son was born that she and Travis had changed the boy’s name, but she only officially announced in January that he is called Aire.

And after a fan site shared her post on Instagram – which included the first ever photos of the tot’s face – and queried if the moniker “was pronounced Air or Airey”, Kylie was quick to clarify.

Kylie Jenner replied: “AIR [heart emoji].”

The star previously explained she and the rapper, whose real name is Jacques Webster, had decided Wolf didn’t suit their baby’s personality.

She wrote on Instagram: “FYI our sons name isn’t Wolf anymore. We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere. (sic)”

Must Read: Scarlett Johansson Once Auctioned Her Used Tissue Covered With Lipstick & Her Mucus Of Catching A Cold From Samuel L. Jackson & Got Sold For $5300 (Over 4 Lakhs INR)

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News