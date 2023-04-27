Joaquin Phoenix, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming Joker: Folie à Deux with Lady Gaga, once rejected two of the biggest MCU roles. The Oscar-winning actor has no regrets over losing the Marvel characters, and it can be said faith had other plans for him. As it was announced that Phoenix would be playing Joker for the DC movies, the superhero fandom was enthralled upon the announcement.

His performance even bagged him an Oscar nomination for his performance and audiences still admire his work. Interestingly, the MCU roles offered to him were Doctor Strange and The Hulk before Ed Norton was finalised. He could not come to an agreement with Marvel for the role, he once shared his opinions about the movies. Even in the past, ace filmmaker Martin Scorsese has also called Marvel movies not being a work of cinema. Read on to find out what he had to say!

During a conversation with Little White Lies, Joaquin Phoenix confided that he turned down some of the MCU characters as they seemed unable to compromise. However, Marvel and Phoenix harboured no ill will towards each other while parting ways. He believed he had the exact opposite opinion of the characters and thought Marvel’s projects were necessary for the film industry.

The Joker actor ensured that he did not reject the movies as he did not like them. He later added, “I think they make some great, fun movies. There’s nothing wrong… I’m not a f***ing, like, cinephile. I’m not a snob, and I’m totally fine with… I enjoy those movies sometimes, and I think they keep the f***ing industry going in some ways, so I don’t have a problem with it at all.” On the other hand, Martin Scorsese has oftenly called out MCU movies for not being a work of art, which has stirred some controversies.

However, as the superhero fandom did not get to see Joaquin Phoenix in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Doctor Strange or The Hulk, they are elated to watch him playing DC’s Joker. The upcoming sequel is under production and the audiences the excited to see him!

