Marty is headed to the French Riviera! The Cannes Film Festival has confirmed that Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of The Flower Moon’ will get its world premiere on the Croisette on Saturday, May 20, in the Grand Theatre Lumiere.

One of this year’s most anticipated movies, the Apple charge has been long considered a likely Cannes contender, reports Deadline.

The film will play in Official Selection, but it’s not clear yet whether it will be in Competition — that will become clear at the festival’s press conference in mid-April. Treading the red carpet will be Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion and Tantoo Cardinal.

As per the report, ‘Killers of the Flower Moon,’ which is based on David Grann’s best-selling book and written for the screen by Eric Roth and Scorsese, is set in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the ‘Reign of Terror.’

The film will first be released exclusively in theatres, in partnership with Paramount Pictures, limited on Friday, October 6, and wide on Friday, October 20, in the U.S. The French release is set for October 18. It will then stream globally on Apple TV+.

Scorsese was awarded the Palme d’Or in 1976 with ‘Taxi Driver’, which was presented in Competition. He subsequently came back to the Official Selection on a regular basis and won the Best Director’s Award for ‘After Hours’, 10 years after the success of ‘Taxi Driver’. In 1998, he was the President of the Jury that presented the Palme d’Or to Greek director Theo Angelopoulos for Eternity and a Day.

