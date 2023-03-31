Keanu Reeves starrer John Wick: Chapter 4 has created a buzz worldwide as it has swooned the audiences for its high-voltage action drama. As the ending has brought many questions about the character’s future in the universe, there have been rumours that we might see more of him. While there has been no official word about when we might get to see him, the Bhojpuri dub of John Wick is available for the audiences, and it is just hilarious!

The John Wick franchise has fans all across the world. As the franchise has four movies so far, the producers have confirmed that we will get more spinoffs and series in the future. The character’s dramatic ending is also brutal for the audience to digest!

Advertisement

Advertisement

While you are feeling confused about Keanu Reeves’ titular character’s death in John Wick: Chapter 4, the movie’s dub version will make you smile. As the actor often do not talk much in the movie, the actor asking for a suit to wear at the ‘samajik’ party is hilarious. The video posted on Instagram has been getting audiences’ comments, and everyone is having a blast!

Watch the video below of the John Wick movie dubbed in Bhojpuri

The video posted by a video creator, badal: the lukkha on Instagram has reached 178k Likes, and many are commenting on the video. The caption of the video say, “John wick from Patna 👨🏻‍🦯”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by badal: the lukkha (@badal_bnftv)

Reacting to the video, a user said, “SASURA Pencil kaha hai !! ✏️” Another added, “Ek bullet proof gamsha bhi chaiye”. A user also titled him “Wickram Sharma” and “JHON LAL Yadav 🔥

“Bandook ke ba. Dhersara bandook ba,” added another. User took reference from Gangs of Wasseypur and said, “Biwi ka kutta ka sabka bdla lega re Tera wickua”

While John Wick: Chapter 4 is running in theatres, the Bhojpuri dubbed version of its previous version is available on Airtel Xtreme in India.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: When ‘Captain America’ Chris Evans Rejected Lizzo By Simply Saying “Ha Ha!” After She Literally Hit Him Up

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News