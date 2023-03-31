It was a good first week for John Wick: Chapter 4 as 40 crores* came in. Now the numbers are indeed good when looked at in isolation since there are hardly any films, be it from Bollywood, Hollywood or south that are doing these sort if numbers in their first week during last one year. However if one considers the way it started where over 28 crores came during the opening weekend, then it is clear that on weekdays the film saw drops.

This could well emerge as a weekend movie, just like it’s the case with most of the big screen affairs now when collections are far better around this time of the week. The film has Bholaa for the competition which is in the same space and that one too is about survival of one man against hundreds of opponents and how he goes about killing them all at a rampant pace. on one fateful night. In a way, Bholaa and John Wick as characters could well be interchangeable when it comes to the sheer violence they are forced to indulge themselves in.

Coming back to the collections of the Keanu Reeves starrer, the film will comfortably cross 60 crores lifetime from here which would make it a good success. Had the numbers been in 75 crores then a hit tag would have come calling. However that won’t happen now.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

