John Wick: Chapter 4 continued to have decent collections on Tuesday as 2.50 crores* more came in. The numbers have dropped by more than 50% compared to Friday (6.50 crores) but still, these are the best collections compared to any other film in the running. This would stay this way today as well though tomorrow Bholaa will arrive and the Ajay Devgn starrer will take the lead.

John Wick 4 is performing primarily amongst the gentry since there is hardly anything in the offering for womenfolk. Excessive, raw and brutal action resulting in a lot of blood and gore makes this an ‘adults only’ affair, further restricting its target audience. As a result, whatever numbers are coming in is good for a film belonging to this genre as even from Hollywood, usually, the films that do well are action movies involving car chases and other stunts or the Marvel flicks and not this kind of combat action.

So far, the film has collected 34 crores* and the first week will close in the 39-40 crores range. Though this Keanu Reeves starrer seemed like a surprise biggie in the offering, it will eventually fall in the above-average to semi-hit zone at maximum.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

