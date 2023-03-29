Natural star Nani is geared up for his pan-India debut with the highly-anticipated Dasara. The film which also stars Keerthy Suresh in a key role is scheduled to release tomorrow i.e. on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. As of now, it is confirmed that the actor will witness the biggest box-office opening of his career. Let’s find out how the film is performing in the day 1 advance booking!

Shot on a huge scale, the magnum opus is arriving in 5 Indian languages- Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. The film is clashing with Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa at the box office but interestingly, both the biggies won’t affect each other as their main targeted markets lie in different regions of the country. Nani’s biggie will be dominating the southern regions, especially Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

As per the trade update (as of 12 am), Dasara has accumulated a gross collection of 2.25 crores gross through day 1 advance booking (excluding blocked seats). It includes a sale of over 1.18 lakh tickets all across the country. The business is majorly dominated by the Telugu version. The Hindi version is inching closer to 2 lakhs gross collection. Bookings from other dubbed versions are negligible.

With still a day to go, it’ll be interesting to see how much distance Dasara covers before the start of the first show.

Meanwhile, Nani, who is travelling to different cities to promote Dasara, said that he would love to share screen space with Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone and will also explore an opportunity to work with Aamir Khan. We wish these collaborations happen soon!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

