Ajay Devgn is all set to make a return to the big screens post delivering a super success like Drishyam 2. His Bholaa is releasing this Thursday i.e. on the occasion of Ram Navami. Initially, the film was touted to open big at the box office. But the day 1 advance booking response is not up to the mark. Keep reading to know more!

Helmed by Ajay Devgn himself, the film is an official Hindi remake of Karthi’s Kaithi. Also starring Tabu, Sanjay Mishra, Deepak Dobriyal and others, the action entertainer sparked excitement with its teaser and trailer. However, the songs haven’t contributed anything to the hype, and ticket sales could clearly show the effect.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per the latest trade update, Bholaa has sold tickets worth 64 lakhs gross for day 1 through advance booking. The film was expected to pick a pace today but the momentum is still lagging. Until now, the 1 crore mark should have been crossed and now, with 2 days more to go, everything seems to depend on the walk-in audience.

Initially, Bholaa was a contender for a 20 crore opening day but at a given pace in the advance booking, it won’t be a surprise if the number stays below Drishyam 2’s 15.38 crores.

Meanwhile, apart from Bholaa, Nani‘s first-ever pan-India film, Dasara is also releasing on Ram Navami. Speaking about the clash, Nani said, “We all love Ajay Devgn and I don’t think there is a clash between the two. I would request everyone to go and watch ‘Bholaa’ in the morning and ‘Dasara’ in the evening.”

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories!

Must Read: John Wick: Chapter 4 Box Office Day 4: Drops But Stays Decent On Monday!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News