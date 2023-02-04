Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 has unleashed a bunch of records during its box office run in India. Last year, it was among the top grossers for Bollywood and acted as a booster for Hindi films, giving a ray of hope for 2023. Now, the latest we hear is about its lifetime collection in Mumbai circuits which is in the all-time grossers. Keep reading to know more!

For those who don’t know, Ajay’s films have always been well-supported in the state of Maharashtra, especially the Mumbai circuit. His Golmaal Again and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior did wonders here. In fact, Tanhaji is the 3rd highest-grossing film in the city. Even though Ajay’s recent release didn’t come close to it, it has managed to make its place among the top 10.

As per the box office update, Drishyam 2 has earned a whopping 93 crores from Mumbai alone out of its Indian total of 241 crores. This is simply unbelievable and proves the support his films get in the city. It has surpassed Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s 92 crores in the list. As of now, the Ajay Devgn starrer is the 9th highest-grossing film in the circuit.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing films in Mumbai:

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017) – 190 crores KGF Chapter (2022) – 146 crores Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020) – 144 crores Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) – 109 crores PK (2014) – 105 crores Dangal (2016) – 104 crores Sanju (2018) – 102 crores RRR (2022) – 93.50 crores Drishyam 2 (2022) – 93 crores Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) – 92 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

