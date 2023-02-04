What a dream run Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 had at the worldwide box office. Made on a reasonable budget, the film turned out to be a huge surprise success amid an anti-wave against remakes in Bollywood, giving a much-needed monster hit. Now, take a look at where it stands in global collections at the end of its theatrical run.

Released on 18th November 2022, the Drishyam sequel enjoyed a glorious run across the country and even put on a solid performance in overseas territories. As a result, it crossed Ajay‘s biggie Golmaal Again. However, it missed a chance to be his highest-grossing film ever as it ended up being below Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per the box office update, Drishyam 2 closed its theatrical run at 241 crores nett in India, which equals 284.38 crores gross. In overseas, the film made an impressive collection of 60 crores gross, taking the worldwide collection to 344.38 crores gross. It missed beating Tanhaji’s 364.81 crores gross. However, it has managed to surpass the Hindi version of RRR (342.12 crores gross).

On the work front, after Drishyam 2, Ajay Devgn will be next seen in Bholaa. The teaser of the same was recently unveiled. It is laced with gravity-defying action and tells the story of a man against several odds as he single-handedly takes on the negative forces. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on 30th March 2023.

To know more, visit ‘Worldwide 200 Crores+‘ under the ‘Power Index’ section on Koimoi.com.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Pathaan Box Office Day 11 Advance Booking: Collections Go Up By Over 60%, Roaring Business Of 20 Crore+ On 2nd Saturday Is On?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News