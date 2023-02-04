Pathaan Box Office (Overseas): This is indeed rare time when Bollywood is achieving huge milestones in the international market despite the language barrier. Shah Rukh Khan has made his return to movies after 4 years and it will be safe to say, what a comeback it is! The film is currently shining bright in Australia and North America, below are all the details you need to know.

It was just yesterday when we reported to you about Pathaan ($30.6 million gross) turning out the third-highest Indian grosser overseas, excluding collections from China. The Siddharth Anand directorial will soon surpass the collections of SS Rajamouli directorial RRR ($33.77 million gross) and conquer the second position. At the top spot is Baahubali 2 ($46.98 million gross), and that feat will be challenging.

As far as the box office in North America is concerned, Pathaan has turned out to be the third-highest grosser with collections of $12.40 million. It has left behind Dangal which collected $12.39 million and Padmaavat which earned $12.17 million. Top 2 on the list are Baahubali 2 ($20.19 million) and RRR ($14.80 million).

Not just that, Pathaan also shined bright in Australia as it surpassed the lifetime collections of A$3.63 million just within a span of 10 days. It is second on the list with earnings of A$3.63 million and only behind Baahubali 2 which garnered A$4.5 million in its lifetime collections. The other two movies in the Top 5 are KGF Chapter 2 (A$3.45 million) and Padmaavat (A$3.16 million).

The upcoming days are only going to be better and Shah Rukh Khan & team can continue to celebrate.

