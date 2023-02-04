Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the big screens is like a dream for his fans and even the entire film industry is going gaga over the King of Bollywood. His Pathaan is unstoppable at the box office and even after extraordinary 10 days, the film has got itself in weekend mode and the signs are already visible with the advance booking report for day 11.

Released one day prior to the Republic Day holiday, the Siddharth Anand directorial got the huge benefit of the first extended weekend (5 days) and the entire extended week (9 days). After the historic numbers through these days, all eyes were locked on how the second weekend performs. And as per trade reports coming in, it’s going to be really huge!

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per the day 11 update before the first show started, Pathaan amassed an impressive 5 crores gross through advance booking. If compared with yesterday’s 3 crores, the growth is over 60% in revenue. It’s a clear sign that Saturday is going to be a big one and if yesterday’s official collection comes to around 15 crores, then 20 crores or even more is definitely on for today.

If 20 crores or more comes today, Pathaan would be very much in a race to dethrone Baahubali 2: The Conclusion from being the highest-grossing Hindi film in history with 511.30 crores.

Speaking about the official collection now, the action entertainer has earned a record-breaking 696 crores gross in just 9 days. It includes 436 crores gross from India and 260 crores gross from overseas.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Pathaan Box Office Day 10 (Early Trends): Shah Rukh Khan Led Actioner Refuses To Slow Down, Eyes For 400 Crore Club In The Weekend

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News