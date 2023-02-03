Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham is doing a roaring business at the Indian box office. For Hindi films, it became the fastest entrant of 100, 200 and 300 crore clubs and going by the trend, entry into the 400 crore club will be happening very soon. But is the momentum strong enough to challenge Baahubali 2: The Conclusion? Let’s find out.

Over the years, the dubbed versions of South Indian films have rocked the Hindi circuit with some extraordinary numbers. The stepping stone of the same was none other than SS Rajamouli’s colossal success, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, way back in 2017. With a humongous collection of over 500 crores, it still remains the highest-grossing Hindi film ever.

After taking a bumper opening of 40 crore+ on a non-holiday, Baahubali 2 maintained a solid run for months in theatres and witnessed one of the best footfalls for a Hindi film. Talking of Pathaan, it went a step ahead and registered the biggest-ever opening in history with 55 crores coming in from the Hindi version. Yes, the stage has been set very well and now all eyes are set on Baahubali 2’s Hindi lifetime of 511.30 crores.

Take a look at Pathaan (Hindi) vs Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Hindi) comparison to see where both the films stand in the first 8 days:

Day 1 – 55crores vs 41crores

Day 2 – 68 crores vs 40.50 crores

Day 3 – 38 crores vs 46.50 crores

First weekend – 161 crores vs 128 crores

Day 4 – 51.50 crores vs 40.25 crores

Day 5 – 58.50 crores vs 30 crores

Day 6 – 25.50 crores vs 26 crores

Day 7 – 22 crores vs 22.75 crores

First week – 318.50 crores vs 247 crores

Day 8 – 17.50 crores vs 19.75 crores

8-Day total – 336 crores vs 266.75 crores

As one can clearly see, Pathaan is ahead of Baahubali 2 by a margin of 69 crores at the end of 8 days in India. If it maintains a healthy trend in the coming days, there’s no stopping it from becoming the highest Hindi grosser ever at the Indian box office.

