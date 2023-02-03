Pathaan yesterday completed its first extended week run in theatres. The film isn’t slowing down anytime soon at the box office and is now a contender of the 500 crore club in India and the 1000 crore club on the worldwide front. But will it manage to reach the top of highest-grossing Hindi films ever across the globe? Let’s find out about the hurdles it has to face next!

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film is doing ferocious business across the globe and in the first 8 days, it has already come closer to the mark of 700 crores gross. This is something beyond expectations and now it’s hard to predict how much the actioner will earn in the lifetime run. Even Shah Rukh Khan recently said that he’s still soaking in such a huge success while addressing the media.

As per the official figures, Pathaan has done a worldwide business of 667 crores gross at the box office. It won’t be a surprise if the mark of 800 crores is surpassed during the second weekend. With this, the film is already the 6th highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. From here on, there are high chances of achieving the 2nd spot but topping the list is not possible at all.

Take a look at the top 5 Hindi grossers that Pathaan aims to cross next:

Dangal – 1970 crores Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 915 crores Secret Superstar – 902.92 crores Baahubali 2: The Conclusion – 893.43 crores PK – 831.50 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

