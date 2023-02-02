Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone has rewritten the record books at the box office. The film has set the benchmark of collections way too high for a Bollywood film and it isn’t slowing anytime soon. The latest is about the day 9 advance booking, which is simply superb. Keep reading to know more!

Released on 25th January, the Siddharth Anand directorial was a mid-week release as it arrived on Wednesday. The strategy paid off really well as after a historic opening, the film picked up momentum and began its record-breaking journey. Now, today, the first extended week of 9 days will come to an end and going by the trend, it’s going to wrap up on a strong note.

As per the trade report, for today, Pathaan has already sold tickets worth 3.90 crores gross in advance booking, which equals 2 lakh+ tickets. Please note that this ticket sale is before the first show of day 9 starts. It’s a slight dip from yesterday’s 4.20 crores but still, an amazing figure considering the film has already earned a lot during the first 8 days. All thanks to terrific on-spot bookings in mass centres, we’ll be witnessing another day with a very good collection.

Tomorrow onwards, Pathaan will enter into a weekend mode and it is expected to have a blast with some record-breaking figures.

Meanwhile, in the first 7 days, the film has done a roaring business of 634 crores gross, which is the highest ever for a Bollywood film in 7 days.

