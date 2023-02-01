Ever since the release of Pathaan, bets are being placed on whether the Shah Rukh Khan left action drama will cross the lifetime collections of the Hindi version of Baahubali: The Conclusion. After all, the SS Rajamouli directed period drama is gold standard when it comes to sheer potential of Indian films’ theatrical business and since Pathaan has been taking a lead over that from the very first day, the opening weekend and then the extended weekend followed by even the first working day, all eyes are on the Sidharth Anand film finally crossing all frontiers.

Well, now that the first 7 days are through for Pathaan, one can say it all the more confidently that the Prabhas led film will find second place in the charts as far as Hindi biggies are concerned. Pathaan has already taken a lead of over 80 crores and that’s a huge number indeed. In fact the biggest first week ever has been scored by KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi) and here too Pathaan leads by around 75 crores.

Let’s take a look at the Top-10 highest Week One/first 7 day scores for the biggest of them all:

Pathaan – 330.25 crores (318.50 crores from Hindi alone) KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi) – 254.97 crores Baahubali – The Conclusion (Hindi) – 247 crores Sultan – 208.82 crores War – 208.05 crores Tiger Zinda Hai – 206.04 crores Sanju – 202.51 crores Dangal – 197.53 crores Dhoom: 3 – 188.99 crores Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 184.62 crores

While I have spoken about competition with the dubbed releases already, core Bollywood releases are not even in the competition as Sultan is more than 120 crores behind while the 10th film in the list, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, is almost 150 crores behind. This pretty much summarises the kind of supremacy that this Yash Raj Films’ offering has been enjoying in the last 7 day run with so much more yet to be achieved in days to come.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

