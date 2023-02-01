Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan has received a jaw-dropping response from the audience. Ever since the film hit theatres, every day it has been setting new records and it has proved that the King is back.

The highly anticipated spy -thriller, Pathaan, featuring Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, and John Abraham, has made a huge impact at the box office. The film also marked the comeback of King Khan on the silver screen. With its record -tod performance, the film has already joined the 600 crore club at the worldwide box office. Now, in order to maintain the film’s success at the box office, producers have taken a strategic move and decided to cut ticket prices. Isn’t that a good news?

Yes, you read it right. As reported by DNA, the producers of Pathaan have decided to reduce ticket prices by 25 per cent. Producer Aditya Chopra took this major decision as he saw the potential for the film to grow even bigger. Well, Aditya’s move is quite unusual as producers slash down the prices in the second of the film’s release, but he took the decision just five days after the release of Pathaan. The reduced tickets will definitely attract more moviegoers, and the film continue to rule the box office.

Well, it is definitely good news for SRK lovers. Check out the new ticket prices of Pathaan in Delhi/NCR below and do not forget to book your tickets right away!

As per the report, the movie ticket that was priced between Rs 180-2100 in Delhi/NCR, the ticket has now been reduced and is now available at the starting price of Rs 75. One can easily book tickets online.

Pathaan was released on January 25, 2023, and took the box office by storm. The film continues to receive love from the audience and fans are celebrating SRK‘s comeback. In fact, many said, “Love Always Wins” & we couldn’t agree more!

