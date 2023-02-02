James Cameron’s Avatar 2 is the biggest hit in the post-pandemic era and it is yet to end its glorious box office run. Recently, the film grabbed the 4th spot on the list of highest-grossing films of all time across the globe by beating the lifetime of $2.071 billion. Now, in the latest development, the collection of The Avengers has been surpassed at the North American box office.

Released on 16th December 2022, Avatar: The Way Of Water will complete two months in theatres in a couple of weeks. On the worldwide front, it is already a $2 billion grosser and will be crossing the lifetime of Cameron’s own Titanic before wrapping up the run to become the 3rd highest-grossing film in history. In the meantime, the film is now the 10th highest-grosser in the domestic market.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per the latest collection update on Box Office Mojo, Avatar 2 has earned a total of $623.53 million so far at the North American box office. It has gone past the lifetime of The Avengers ($623.35 million). The next target is Jurassic World, which earned $653.40 million. It’ll be interesting to see if the film crossed Top Gun Maverick’s $718.73 million (holding the 5th spot).

Recently, in a conversation with Variety, James Cameron took a dig at OTT content while reacting to Avatar 2’s box office success. “I’m thinking of it in the terms of we’re going back to theatres around the world. They’re even going back to theatres in China where they’re having this big Covid surge. We’re saying as a society, ‘We need this! We need to go to theatres’. Enough with the streaming already! I’m tired of sitting on my a**,” Cameron said.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Pathaan Box Office Day 9 Advance Booking: 2 Lakh+ Tickets Already Sold, Extended Week To End With A Superb Hold Before Witnessing The Weekend Blast

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News