Pathaan has turned out to be the first box office hit of 2023. Marking the return of Shah Rukh Khan to the big theatre after 4 long years, the film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. While SRK is receiving accolades for his performance in the film, John’s character ‘Jim’ has also left netizens awestruck. However, director Siddharth Anand has reacted to Hrithik Roshan’s absence from the film.

Fans were taken by surprise when Salman Khan treated everyone with his cameo in the film. The director was recently asked about all the characters from the spy universe coming together and it includes Kabir from War, Tiger and Pathaan.

During a recent interview director Siddharth Anand opened up about Hrithik Roshan not appearing in a cameo role like Salman Khan did in Pathaan. Siddharth Anand first credited producer Aditya Chopra for ‘Tiger’ Salman Khan and ‘Pathaan’ Hrithik Roshan crossover in the film. Siddharth Anand told Pinkvilla, “We could have got Hrithik or any other actor on board too, but to have Salman and Shah Rukh in a film doing action has not happened before. I think the last time they were doing action together was in 1996 with Karan Arjun. Fortunately, Adi had the IP of Tiger to do this crossover and the result is fantastic.”

When asked about Kabir’s involvement in Pathaan, he said, “Obviously, there was a thought back then, but since we just started amalgamating this universe, it’s too early to bring everyone together. There should be a little thirst of getting this combination, but of course, this crossover will happen.”

Further speaking about ‘Jim’ John Abraham’s bond with ‘Kabir’ in the earlier times, the director said, “It’s a universe and you can do anything with the characters – it’s a playground. You can have a prequel to Jim.. oh wait, what if Jim is not dead? What if there’s a harness that pulls a parachute?”

Well, we already can’t wait for Kabir and Pathaan’s crossover in the upcoming Instalments? Can you?

