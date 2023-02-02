Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham starring Pathaan is breaking box office records globally and domestically. It’s an action drama under the spy universe that has featured a lot of high-quality action sequences between SRK, Deepika and John, and others. Now, fans have been comparing those scenes with Hollywood hit action franchises. Now, the director of the film Pathaan, Siddharth Anand reacted to the same. Scroll below to get the scoop!

Pathaan has been compared with James Bond, Mission Impossible, Fast and Furious, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As the YRF introduced the spy universe, the audiences have been thinking about whether they are creating Bollywood’s MCU or not.

In an interview with Gulf News, the Pathaan director Siddharth Anand addressed the situation of getting compared with Marvel. Talking about it, Siddharth shared, “I have to admit, I haven’t watched more than two MCU films. I’m not a fan of that genre. I’ve seen a couple of them. My son is a huge fan, and he’s an encyclopedia. He briefs me and keeps me up to date. I have to run my scripts and my sequences past him, and he’ll say, ‘No, dad, this is in that film. No, you can’t do this, this has already been done.’ I’m like, ‘What the hell do I do?’ So, I take ideas from him on how to manoeuvre things around. I think I should get on the bandwagon and start watching those films, so that there’s no overlap.”

When Siddharth Anand was asked whether he is worried about Pathaan being an imitation of Hollywood action movies, the director responded firmly with budgeting facts and revealed, “That’s inevitable, when you make a film that’s beyond the conventions of Bollywood films. You’re instantly compared to Hollywood, which obviously has better infrastructure, better technology, and huger budgets. It will always seem like we’re trying to imitate that, but our limitations are much more. We also have ambitions, our directors have the ability to mount films, but we’re limited by reach because our films are made in one language, which is Hindi. Our revenues are directly proportional to the budgets we can afford.”

Shah Rukh Khan returned to the big screens after 4 years with Pathaan and he broke all the internet and box office records. What are your thoughts about the action sequences of the film?

