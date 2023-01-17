Kannada-language period action film series KGF, which was helmed by Prashant Neel, starring ‘Rocking Star’ Yash in the lead has become one of the most popular franchises in Indian cinema. The second instalment of the franchise, which was released last year, was the third highest-grossing Indian film worldwide.

As the film’s popularity skyrocketed last year, the makers are now planning the third instalment of the popular franchise. And fans across the country are eagerly waiting for updates on the same. Amidst this, heartbreaking news for all KGF fans is coming in.

As per the ETimes report, Yash will not be in a full-fledged role in KGF 3. The publication quoted a source as saying, “Yash doesn’t want to be branded as the ‘KGF’ star like Sean Connery and Daniel Craig who were branded as James Bond. After spending a good five years of his life working on the KGF franchise twice, Yash wants to take a break from KGF.”

However, every cloud has a silver lining. The Kannada star is now working on will feature him in a role as dynamic and crowd-pleasing as the popular franchise. It is also worth pointing out that Hombale Films’ Vijay Kirgandur confirmed that the third part of the franchise is not happening anytime soon since director Prashant Neel is busy with other directorial. He also added that the film is likely to go on floors in 2025.

The young ‘KGF’ star Yash admits his film turned the tide for regional cinema. “When people say I put Kannada cinema on the world map, I feel good about it. When we made KGF we consciously designed it for a pan-India audience. The spoken language is regional, but the spirit of presentation is international or so we’d like to believe,” feels Yash who has a massive fan following among Indians everywhere.”

