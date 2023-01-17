SS Rajamouli directorial RRR and its lead actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR have been making the headlines and how. The film, which made India proud at the global level, has flooded the social media with pictured and videos of the makers from prestigious award shows. For those, who’ve come in late, RRR won two awards at the international level – one for Naatu Naatu being the Best Song at Golden Globes 2023 and the other one for Best Foreign Language at the recently held Critics Choice Awards 2023.

Now after his blockbuster performance, netizens are convinced that he’s likely to step into the Marvel universe. Yes, you heard that right! Well, it comes after his recent meeting with one of the Studios’ executives.

Jr NTR, who’s been appearing in various Hollywood interviews, has earlier expressed his desire to star in MCU films. But looks like, his desire has already been heard, as the RRR star recently met Marvel Studios’ executive, Victoria Alonso, in the US. Earlier in an interview, he had said that is waiting for a call from Marvel so that he can fulfil that dream. He had gone on to add that they never planned to come to Los Angeles when they started. But today they are here. Likewise, they would want to experience the great directors of Hollywood. They would also want them to experience the South superstars as well.

Well in another interview, Jr NTR opened up about his and Ram Charan’s family rivalry and said that they were bored. Ram Charan told LA Times, “The whole concept of having a rivalry brought us together. The only path we could take was friendship because we were bored of [the] news of rivalry for more than three decades,” Charan said.

Coming back, how many of you are excited to see him step into the Marvel universe? Do let us know.

