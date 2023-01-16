SS Rajamouli and his film RRR have been making all kinds of noise not only nationally but also internationally. The filmmaker recently made India proud when its Naatu Naatu won Best Song at the prestigious Golden Globes 2023 followed by Best Foreign Language Film at the recently held Critics Choice Awards 2023 and the MM Keeravani composition as Best Song. While we continue to celebrate the success of the film globally, let’s take you down memory lane when the filmmaker had roasted Karan Johar like no other.

Starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles, it also sees other celebs like Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran playing key roles. The film not only set the domestic box office on fire by also took the international ticket window by storm earning 1000 crore within a few days of its release.

Coming back, during an RRR event which was attended by Karan Johar, SS Rajamouli, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Shriya Saran, the film director was seen taunting KJo in the most hilarious way. It all happened when KJo spoke about being shunned by Rajamouli who didn’t ask him to present RRR as he did during Baahubali. During the event, when KJo asked the Baabubali director why he didn’t give him the Hindi rights of RRR while he produced both instalments of Baahubali.

Replying to Karan Johar’s question, SS Rajamouli said, “I asked you to be the presenter of Baahubali films. You made tens and hundreds of crores with that. So, when a producer makes so much money, usually as a director, I expect some gifts, sir. And what did you give me? You called for your talk show. You gave me a phone and a Bluetooth speaker and you wanted the rights of RRR Hindi.”

“Sir, look at Jayantilal sir, he has promised me a sea-facing flat in Bandra after RRR is a success. Right next to your house.” He continued, “You will be shocked to know what my producer D. V. V. Danayya has promised me… 1 acre plot in Jubilee Hills,” added Rajamouli further. Watch it below:

Hmmm, quite interesting, Isn’t it?

