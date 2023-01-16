The team of RRR is currently on cloud nine with the appreciation that the film is getting overseas and winning major accolades in the foreign land. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in pivotal roles along with Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. The film recently won the Golden Globe Award 2023 for ‘Best Original Song’ with Natu Natu and earlier today, actor Ram returned to Hyderabad and received a grand welcome by fans at the airport. His video didn’t go well with the netizens who are trolling him on social media while comparing the film with Prabhas’ ‘Baahubali’ and it should have won the Oscars. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Recently, both Ram and Jr NTR’s interview with The Hollywood Reporter went viral on the internet and netizens trolled them for their accent brutally on social media. Nonetheless, the two actors enjoy a massive fan following in the industry and among fans all across the globe.

Now talking about the latest appearance, Ram Charan returned to Hyderabad after attending Golden Globe Awards 2023 and looked dapper at the airport. The RRR actor received a warm welcome from fans at the airport and slayed in a casual look.

Take al look at his video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Reacting to his video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Still I don’t understand Y RRR is appreciated as it’s very normal film and story…bahubali is Oscars level film🔥”

Another user commented, “Which accent is he using in Hyderabad 😂”

A third user commented, “No even bahubali Is not Oscar level, the story of bahubali is just ordinary only thing which make it massive hit was its VFX and that VFX is also low in comparison to Hollywood movies, it’s only the song Nato nato which got the award not the entire movie.”

What are your thoughts on netizens’ reaction to Ram Charan’s latest appearance at the Hyderabad airport? Tell us in the comments below.

