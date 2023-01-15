RRR director SS Rajamouli is currently basking in the glory of his film after it won a prestigious award at the Golden Globes 2023. Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles, the film made history when its song Naatu Naatu was bestowed with the Best Original Song award. Ever since the film made India proud at the international level, a few interviews of the director are surfacing every now and then- one of which sees him reacting to an old video of him calling Hrithik Roshan ‘nothing’ in front of Prabhas.

Recently an old video of the filmmaker surfaced on the web and it attracted netizens’ angry reactions. The video goes back to the time when he appeared at filmmaker Meher Ramesh’s film Billa’s press event in 2009.

During that time when SS Rajamouli spoke to media he had asked why only Bollywood can make films like Dhoom 2 further adding that Hrithik Roshan is nothing in front of Prabhas. The filmmaker has directed the latter actor in Baahubali and Baahubali: The Conclusion. However now during his appearance at the 80th Golden Globes Awards, he was asked about the same where he clarified his comment and said admitted his mistake.

In a new video shared by Reuters, via ANI, SS Rajamouli reacted to his old video and said, “It was long, long back — I think some 15-16 years back. But yeah, my choice of words wasn’t good, I must admit it. My intention was never to degrade him, I respect him a lot. It is long back.”

In the TB video, SS Rajamouli was heard saying, “When Dhoom 2 released two years ago, I wondered why only Bollywood can make such quality films. Don’t we have heroes like Hrithik Roshan? I just saw the songs, poster and trailer of Billa, and I can only say one thing. Hrithik Roshan is nothing in front of Prabhas. I’d like to thank Meher Ramesh (director) for taking Telugu cinema to the Hollywood level.”

