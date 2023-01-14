While RRR has won the hearts of every cinema lover around the world, Steven Spielberg, one of the most influential personalities in the cinema industry joins the list. The hit song from the movie, Naatu Naatu winning at the 80th Golden Globe Awards has been a monumental success for the film. SS Rajamouli, the director of RRR, could not hold his excitement when he met Steven Spielberg and shared a photo on his social media.

As the movie got international acclamation, the song from SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster period film made history by bagging a Golden Globe Award for ‘Best Original Song’. The song won by defeating songs from Rihana, Lady Gaga, and Taylor Swift. The film was also nominated under the Best Non-English Language Film category. Following the success, SS Rajamouli got appreciation from Steven Spielberg.

On sharing a photo on Twitter, SS Rajamouli captioned the photo with Steven Spielberg saying, “I just met God”. The photo was from the Golden Globe awards where Steven Spielberg’s film ‘The Fabelmans’ won two of the biggest awards of the award ceremony: Best Film (Drama) and Best Director.

I just met GOD!!! ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/NYsNgbS8Fw — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) January 14, 2023

Following Raja moduli’s tweet, Golden Globe winner MM Keeravaani, composer of Naatu Naatu revealed in his tweet that Steven Spielberg “liked” the song ‘Naatu Naatu’.

Had the privilege of meeting the God of movies and say in his ears that I love his movies including DUEL like anything ☺️☺️☺️ pic.twitter.com/Erz1jALZ8m — mmkeeravaani (@mmkeeravaani) January 14, 2023

He posted a photo and wrote, “Had the privilege of meeting the God of movies and say in his ears that I love his movies including Duel like anything.” In another tweet, he wrote, “And I couldn’t believe it when he said he liked Naatu Naatu.”

And I couldn’t believe it when he said he liked Naatu Naatu ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/BhZux7rlUK — mmkeeravaani (@mmkeeravaani) January 14, 2023

With the success of RRR, the director of the movie, SS Rajamouli tasted global success and appreciation. Let us know what do you think about RRR and do you think there will be any sequel to it?

