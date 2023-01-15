The success of RRR at the Golden Globe awards has turned every eyeball in India and across the globe. Even the haters and boycotters of the film have now joined the list and appreciate the film’s success. Back in 2020, Telangana BJP State President and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar threatened to burn theatres showing RRR. In a turn out of events, the same politician has words of congratulations for the film.

Back in November 2020, MP Sanjay Kumar accused the RRR director SS Rajamouli of ‘distorting historical facts’. The MP said, “For sensation, if Rajamouli puts a cap on the head of Komaram Bheem, will we keep quiet? Never.” He also warned that he would set theatres showing the RRR film on fire and also demanded the makers to remove the scene showing Jr NTR’s character Komaram Bheem wearing a traditional Muslim outfit.

As the song from RRR, ‘Natu Natu’ bagged the Golden Globe Award for ‘Best Original Song’, the movie got international acclamation. Following the news, checkout what MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar has to say about the movie.

While showering words of praise on Twitter hours after Naatu Naatu won the Golden Globe award, the MP tweeted, “Hearty Congratulations to @mmkeeravaani garu and the entire team of @RRRMovie for winning the @goldenglobes award for best original song #NaatuNaatu. You made India proud at the world stage with this historic achievement.”

SS Rajamouli’s RRR witnessed history when composer and music director MM Keeravaani received the trophy. As the victory was announced, the roundtable of the cast of RRR erupted with joy and the lead stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR celebrated the win by the director’s side.

It is quite likely that with the success of RRR, many are trying to cashin the popularity around it. However, let us know what do you think about this change of mind by the MP.

