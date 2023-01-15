South superstars Rishab Shetty and Rashmika Mandanna have been in the news for all the wrong reasons. It all began when the Pushpa actress left netizens disappointed when she didn’t mention Shetty’s name or his production house Paramvah Studios while talking about his career. For the unversed, Rashmika made her debut in showbiz with Kirik Party which was helmed by the Kantara fame and backed by his production house.

Netizens trolled the actress and called her ‘ungrateful’ for not mentioning Shetty’s or is production house’s name in her interview. Reports were also abuzz that a ban was called for the actress from the Kannada industry. Scroll down to read more details.

Rishab Shetty, who’s currently basking in the box office success of his film Kantara, has time and again reacted to Rashmika Mandanna’s comments and actions. However, in his latest interview, the actor said that he doesn’t mind. Rishab had earlier said that he often chooses newcomers over experienced actors for his films as they come with no barriers.

Rishab Shetty told The Bombay Journey for Mashable India, “You don’t mind. Bahut saare artists ko hum log leke aaye, aur humko bahut saare directors aur producers ne opportunity diya hai, toh waisa hi list mein rahenge. Aage kuch nahi bolte (One doesn’t mind. We’ve launched many artists, many directors and producers have given us opportunities, there’s a long list of such people. Let’s say no more).”

Earlier speaking to another channel, Rashmika Mandanna clarified her “South has item numbers’ comment and said that her statement was twisted as she was cut in between her answer. She had further stated that there are some things which one person says in some context and then it is turned against them and then you say, ‘but that’s not what I meant’.

Further clearing the air, Ms Mandanna said that during that event she was talking about Bollywood romantic songs and said that South has mass numbers, and people didn’t realise that she was cut in between her answer.

