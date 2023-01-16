After its big win at the recently concluded Golden Awards, S.S. Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ is creating waves at the ongoing 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles. The film was awarded the trophy for Best Original Song in a movie for its ‘Naatu Naatu’ track, which has become an international phenomenon.

The song edged out tracks like Taylor Swift’s ‘Carolina’ from’ Where the Crawdads Sing’, ‘Ciao Papa’ from – Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Pinocchio’ Lady Gaga and Bloodpop’s ‘Hold My Hand’ from ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, Rihanna‘s ‘Lift Me Up’ from ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and ‘New Body Rhumba’ from White Noise

RRR stars NTR Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, and Shriya Saran and tells the fictional story of two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Their fight against the British Raj and the track Naatu Naatu is breaking all records.

Set in the 1920s, the plot RRR explores the undocumented period in their lives when both the revolutionaries chose to go into obscurity before they began the fight for their country. After a big win at Golden Globes, Naatu Naatu is creating waves Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles

