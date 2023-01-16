Thalapathy Vijay is basking in the success of his latest release Varisu and how. The film, which released last weekend, locked horns with Ajith Kumar starrer Thunivu. Both the films have been giving tough competition to each other and are neck-to-neck. In a surprising turn of events, Varisu has crossed the 100-crore mark worldwide. Amid all this, the South superstar Thalapathy Vijay has turned out to be the most popular star male, who has left many biggies from South and Bollywood behind. Yes, you heard that right!

Vairsu also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, and others in pivotal roles. The film earlier made headlines when it created a riot-like situation outside a theatre in Chennai amid its clash with Thunivu.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Recently, Ormax Media took to Twitter to release the list of the top 10 Most Popular Male Stars, who grabbed everyone’s attention in the month of December, and guess who topped the chart? Well, he’s none other than Thalapathy Vijay. The Most Popular Male Star list is topped by Thalapathy Vijay who is followed by Prabhas and Jr NTR in 2nd and 3rd position respectively.

The 4th and 5th spot is taken by Akshay Kumar and Allu Arjun, while Yash, Ajith Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan and Ram Charan grab the 6th, 7th, 8th and 9th place, respectively. The last on the list of Most Popular Male Stars is Mahesh Babu.

Ormax Stars India Loves: Most popular male film stars in India (Dec 2022) #OrmaxSIL pic.twitter.com/RUbiJ2PUtJ — Ormax Media (@OrmaxMedia) January 15, 2023

Soon after the list was released, Thalapathy Vijay fans congratulated the actor and showered love. Commenting on the same a user wrote, “Petition to remove @actorvijay’s name from this list from January 2023. It’s boring to see him winning and leading this chart always. Let’s give opportunities to others!” “The days, months, year’s may change but one of the king Thalapathy place never change once a king always a king #ThalapathyVijay always 1111.no1,” wrote another.

For more such interesting gossip and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Baahubali Producer Takes An Indirect Dig At Vivek Agnihotri Over His ‘Official Contender’ Of Oscar Tweet For The Kashmir Files: “People Using This To Gain Some Cheap Publicity”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News