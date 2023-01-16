Shah Rukh Khan is making a proper comeback on the silver screen after his 2018 debacle Zero with the spy thriller Pathaan. The trailer of which was released on 10th January, but only two days later, the trailer of Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada also came out. Both of them became received a huge number of views as soon as they were launched, but one has undoubtedly beaten the other.

Pathaan is a part of YRF’s spy universe, and it has Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, along with Shah Rukh, in the centre of it all. While Kartik’s film is a family dramedy with Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, Manisha Koirala and others.

The trailer of both films was released in an interval of just two days, but Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming has beaten King Khan in the race for the most viewed one. Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan has 48 million views [4.8 crores], and Shehzada trailer has around 61 million [6.1 crores] views, which is a difference of 13 million views [1.3 crores]. And this is only the viewership count of YouTube, and as per news, Kartik’s film has emerged on top combining all the viewership across all social media platforms.

Kartik Aaryan took to his Twitter account to share the news himself as he wrote,

Kartik had a really good year in 2022 as his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 did really well at the box office, and then his OTT release Freddie also received a positive response from the audience.

— Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) January 16, 2023

This goes for the viewership; on the other hand, if we look at the likes, Shehzada has 682k likes only, while King Khan’s Pathaan has 1.9M likes which is a lot more than the former. Netizens were divided by this announcement as some said,

Also it will be most loved movie of the 2023. Best wishes for #Shehzada movie. — I am Modi (@RAJESHYADAV402) January 16, 2023

Garibo ka Allu Arjun — Jeet SOLANKi🇮🇳 (@JeetSOL62312998) January 16, 2023

Comments and like ki to baat karo copy man 😂 — UNKNOWN 👀 JAY BHIM💙 (@SILENTINSOCIAL) January 16, 2023

For the unversed, Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada is the remake of the Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The film is being directed by Rohit Dhawan and is all set to release on 10th February.

As for Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan, it will hit the theatres on 25th January 2023.

