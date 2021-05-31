It was in February this year that Kartik Aaryan was spotted outside Aanand L Rai’s Mumbai office, and soon speculated was that they are collaborating for a gangster drama. While it was exciting news for the fans of the actor, seems like Kartik has lost one more project in now, and it is the same.

Kartik Aaryan has been in the eye of the storm, it seems. The actor most recently lost Dostana 2 due to reasons unknown, and that created a lot of stir. Later last week the news broke that the actor had to bid adieu to one more film, which was Red Chillies Entertainment’s Freddie reportedly due to creative differences. And it seems like the streak continues, and the actor has lost his third film and this time with Aanand L Rai. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Now if the reports in Hindustan Times are to be believed, Aanand L Rai and Kartik Aaryan were in advanced talks for a film. It was supposed to be directed by Rai’s assistant. The source said, “Kartik was in advanced-level talks with Aanand, and had read the script and heard the narration, too. But, before he could sign on the dotted line, things fell apart.”

No one knows the reason why the two had to part ways in their gangster drama. But the source added, “The fact that Karan dropped Kartik seems to have influenced others. So, this could be the third instance where Kartik may be losing out on getting to work with an established filmmaker like Aanand.”

The source now says that after Kartik Aaryan’s exit, Aanand L Rai is considering Ayushmann Khurrana for the part. “Aanand is now considering Ayushmann Khurrana for this film with who he had earlier collaborated on Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017) and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan (2020), so it’s not a surprise if he may have readily come on board,” the source reveals.

The portal also tried reaching Aanand L Rai who revealed nothing was formalised with Kartik Aaryan and said, “As a production house, we work on several scripts and pitch it to actors — that’s the process. Actors keep meeting you, you keep telling them what you are working on, they express their desire to collaborate. And then, depending upon the subject, you decide if you should approach them. But that doesn’t mean you have signed them.”

He added, “I have a story, which we would soon make with Ayushmann.”

