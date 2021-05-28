Filmmaker-writer Tahira Kashyap shared an Instagram picture on Friday enjoying a siesta with her puppy dog Peanut, which was captured by her husband, actor Ayushmann Khurrana.

In the image, Tahira is casually dressed in a striped T-shirt and black shorts, with a few books and her phone lying around. Tahira and Peanut are both blissfully dozing, unaware of being clicked.

“@ayushmannk caught us napping! #peanut #siesta #puppylove (got some of my best company in bed (book emoji) and (dog emoji) and yea (phone emoji) too!),” Tahira Kashyap captioned the image.

Author and producer Twinkle Khanna took to the comment section of Tahira Kashyap’s picture and wrote: “So cute.”

Ayushmann and Tahira were childhood sweethearts. The two got married in 2008. The couple welcomed their son Virajveer in 2012 and daughter Varushka in 2014. These two are couple goals and every time they post about each other our heart goes awww!

Which wife wouldn’t love her hubby turning her into his muse even while she is napping. Well, we must admit that Tahira Kashyap is one hell of a lucky woman. Ayushmann sets so many hearts racing for him but his heart onlyTa beats for his wife.

Ayushmann’s upcoming roster includes “Anek”, “Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui” and in “Doctor G”.

