Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut’s bodyguard, Kumar Hegde, is now in legal trouble. He allegedly entered into a relationship with a woman in Mumbai. Things turned upside down when he promised to marry her but fled with Rs 50,000 and cheated on her. Read on for all the details.

Kumar is a native of Heggadahalli, Mysore (Karnataka). Apparently, he knew the victim for as long as 8 years. He allegedly promised the victim to marry her and even suggested a live-in relationship. The girl agreed hoping that they would marry soon but instead, he fled.

An FIR was filed against Kumar Hegde. The police officials confirmed the same adding, “A team of Mumbai police came here yesterday (Saturday) and arrested Kumar Hegde from Heggadahalli in Mandya.”

Kangana Ranaut’s bodyguard is even accused of forcing the victim into a physical relationship. In addition, he also borrowed a sum of Rs 50,000 from her saying his mother is unwell. He fled at the time saying he needs to go back to his native place and has been unreachable ever since.

Kangana Ranaut or the accused has remained tight-lipped on the matter so far.

Meanwhile, Kangana recently recovered from Covid-19. The actress called it small-time flu when she contracted the virus.

Kangana Ranaut informed fans, “I was feeling tired and weak with a slight burning sensation in my eyes for past few days, was hoping to go to Himachal so got my test done yesterday and today the result came I am covid positive. I have quarantined myself, I had no idea this virus is having a party in my body, now that I know I will demolish it, people please don’t give anything any power over you, if you are scared it will scare you more. Come let’s destroy this Covid -19 it is nothing but small-time flu which got too much press and now psyching few people. Har Har Mahadev.”

