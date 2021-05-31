Weeks after Munmun Dutta‘s controversial remark, another actress, Yuvika Chaudhary, created a rage over insulting a caste. After an apology by Nach Baliye 9 winner, it looked like the matter will be sorted, but nothing of that sort happening anytime soon as an FIR has been filed against her.

It all happened 6 days ago, over a vlog featuring Prince Narula’s haircut. In the video, Yuvika is seen holding a mobile phone and having fun while shooting. In the video, she uses a casteist slur. Within a couple of hours, the actress had deleted the controversial portion, but it was too late as the objectional snippet was already all over social media.

Now, just like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Munmun Dutta, Yuvika Chaudhary too has got herself in legal trouble. First FIR against Yuvika has been filed in Hansi city police station (Haryana). She is booked under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Act (Prevention of Atrocities). FIR has been registered after a complaint by Dalit rights activist, Rajat Kalsan.

Yuvika Chaudhary is yet to react to FIR against her.

Meanwhile, as soon as the objectional clip went viral, people raised a demand of arresting Yuvika with #ArrestYuvikaChaudhary on Twitter. Following all the reactions on social media, Yuvika released an apology post on Instagram. She wrote: “Hi guys I didn’t know the meaning about that word wt I used in my last vlog I didn’t mean to hurt anyone and I can never do that to hurt someone I apologize to each n everyone I hope you understand love you all.”

