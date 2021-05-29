The trouble isn’t getting over anytime soon for Munmun Dutta. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress is back in the news over her casteist slur controversy as third FIR has been filed against her. Read below to know more.

Advertisement

The roots of the controversy trace back to Munmun Dutta’s make-up tutorial video which she had posted on her YouTube channel. As soon as people noticed her using a casteist slur, a demand for her apology and arrest was made on social media. She did apologize for her mistake, nevertheless, she continues to get trapped in legal trouble.

After two FIRs being filed a few days back, a third one has been registered in Mumbai. Munmun Dutta has been booked under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. The same has been shared by the news agency, ANI.

FIR registered against TV actor Munmun Dutta for posting a video with a casteist slur on social media: Mumbai Police#Maharashtra — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2021

Advertisement

Earlier two FIRs have been filed in Haryana and Madhya Pradesh each against the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress.

Meanwhile, as per reports, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Dilip Joshi is upset with co-star Munmun Dutta for being irresponsible over her casteist slur controversy. As we all know, Dilip is amongst the senior members of the team. Everyone respects him and takes advice when needed. So, he like an elder person has schooled the actress for using such words in her videos.

From her side, Munmun had earlier cleared it out saying, “Because of my language barrier, I was genuinely misinformed about the meaning of the word. Once I was made aware of its meaning, I immediately took the part down. I have the utmost respect for every single person from every caste, creed or gender,” as per her Instagram post.

Must Read: When Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Slammed Pakistani Version Of Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Calling It ‘Very Sleazy’, ‘Insult’ & A ‘Bad Copy’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube