Television hunk Sidharth Shukla is now a sensation! Thanks to his stint in Bigg Boss 13 which has got him newfound fame. Ever since, the actor has been flooded with offers from TV, OTT and the Bollywood space. The actor will soon be seen in Broken But Beautiful Season 3. Here’s what he has to say about creator Ekta Kapoor. Read on for exclusive details!

Broken But Beautiful Season 3 premieres tomorrow. The show witnesses him in a romantic pairing with Sonia Rathee. The songs and initial promos are out and have been enjoying a great response from the audience.

A day before the Broken But Beautiful 3 release, Koimoi roped in Sidharth Shukla for an exclusive conversation. The actor shared how he is more than happy to collaborate with Ekta Kapoor. He also mentioned that he had wanted to do it on TV as well.

Sidharth Shukla told us, “I think it’s fantastic that Ekta Kapoor has taken that move and gotten into OTT. Of course, she’s doing wonderfully well for herself. I’m really happy to have had a collaboration with her. Though unfortunately, it did not happen on TV but at least now, on the OTT we have. Best wishes to both of us, please. Hoping that we do well!”

It seems Sidharth had a gala time shooting for Broken But Beautiful Season 3 and we can’t wait to see the results.

Shukla along with Sonia Rathee will be taking forward Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi’s legacy. In the two previous seasons, Vikrant and Harleen built a massive fan base with their highly relatable content. The BGM and storyline were up to the mark as well.

Let’s see what Sidharth Shukla and the team has to offer with Season 3. We’re sure it’s going to be a visual treat.

Broken But Beautiful Season 3 premieres tomorrow on Zee5.

