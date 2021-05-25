Sonia Rathee and Sidharth Shukla have been making a lot of headlines ever since Ekta Kapoor announced Broken But Beautiful 3 and introduced Agastya and Rumi to the world. Sonia who is making her acting debut with the show opened up on doing intimate scenes and revealed that she felt ‘apprehensive’ at first. Read to know the details below.

Sonia will be seen playing the role of Rumi who belong to an elite family from South Bombay and collaborate with Sidharth’s Agastya for a play. Hence, begins their love story.

In a conversation with News18, Sonia Rathee admitted that at first, she was a little ‘apprehensive’ of doing intimate scenes in Broken But Beautiful 3 opposite Sidharth Shukla.

Sonia Rathee said, “At the end of the day, you are telling a story, portraying reality, and this is what happens in reality. Once I got that in my mind, it felt like any other scene. It didn’t feel like oh, my God, I’m doing a kissing scene, or oh, my God, what will people think? It’s a story and it’s what they do. So, yeah, I wasn’t super apprehensive towards it.”

Nevertheless, Sonia did feel nervous around Vikrant Massey. In an interview with SpotboyE, the actress spoke about her shooting with Massey and said, “Honestly, I was a bit nervous. As he is an incredible actor and I did get a chance to have a scene with Harleen also. And she is actually a friend of mine so that made me calm down a little bit. In the beginning, I was nervous but then it was fun shooting with them.”

For the unversed, Vikrant Massey will resume his role from the first and second season of Broken But Beautiful. Sonia Rathee also revealed that she wasn’t nervous about filming intimate scenes with Sidharth Shukla.

Broken But Beautiful 3 will release on May 29, 2021.

