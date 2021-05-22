Shehnaaz Gill Fans Trend ‘Shame On AltBalaji’
Shehnaaz Gill Fans Are Upset With AltBalaji & The Reason Has A Sidharth Shukla’s ‘Broken But Beautiful’ Connection(Pic Credit : Instagram/shehnaazgill, IMDb)

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s relationship has always been under the scanner of fans ever since their stint in Bigg Boss 13. The two have always sparked affair rumours because of their crackling chemistry, be it in the reality show or outside the house. But now it looks like the Broken But Beautiful 3 actor might have miffed Gill’s fans indirectly, thanks to Ekta Kapoor’s AltBalaji.

Advertisement

Shehnaaz and Sidharth have always been on good terms and always keep supporting each other and their ventures. However, there was an unpleasant incident related to the two as fans of Gill fumed on the OTT platform streaming the latter’s Broken But Beautiful Season 3 for allegedly liking an offensive post about her. Keep scrolling further to know more.

Advertisement

According to reports in Republic India, AltBalaji allegedly liked a tweet that trolled Sidharth Shukla, who was posing with Shehnaaz Gill along with the use of expletive language. The user poked fun at Punjab Ki Katrina over the Broken But Beautiful 3 actor romancing Sonia Rathee in their upcoming AltBalaji series.

Sharing the screenshot of the liked tweet by AltBalaji, which has now been unliked, the netizens, or you can say Shehnaaz Gill’s fans demanded an apology. Many of them also uninstalled the app, and some also posted low ratings and negative reviews on the Play Store.

The fans termed it ‘disgusting’, ‘disrespectful’ and ‘pathetic’ and stated that they will trend the hashtag until they don’t apologise. Some were also unhappy over the platform doing so after Shehnaaz had promoted Broken But Beautiful 3. Check out some of the fans tweets below:

Meanwhile, Broken But Beautiful 3 is gearing up for release on May 29. The series deals with the ups and downs in the characters of Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee, who fall in love while working on a play together. We hope that Shehnaz Gill fans are all cool now!

Must Read: Rubina Dilaik Could’ve Been A Part Of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 With Abhinav Shukla But She Rejected It

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

Advertisement

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Check This Out