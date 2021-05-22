Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s relationship has always been under the scanner of fans ever since their stint in Bigg Boss 13. The two have always sparked affair rumours because of their crackling chemistry, be it in the reality show or outside the house. But now it looks like the Broken But Beautiful 3 actor might have miffed Gill’s fans indirectly, thanks to Ekta Kapoor’s AltBalaji.

Shehnaaz and Sidharth have always been on good terms and always keep supporting each other and their ventures. However, there was an unpleasant incident related to the two as fans of Gill fumed on the OTT platform streaming the latter’s Broken But Beautiful Season 3 for allegedly liking an offensive post about her. Keep scrolling further to know more.

According to reports in Republic India, AltBalaji allegedly liked a tweet that trolled Sidharth Shukla, who was posing with Shehnaaz Gill along with the use of expletive language. The user poked fun at Punjab Ki Katrina over the Broken But Beautiful 3 actor romancing Sonia Rathee in their upcoming AltBalaji series.

Sharing the screenshot of the liked tweet by AltBalaji, which has now been unliked, the netizens, or you can say Shehnaaz Gill’s fans demanded an apology. Many of them also uninstalled the app, and some also posted low ratings and negative reviews on the Play Store.

The fans termed it ‘disgusting’, ‘disrespectful’ and ‘pathetic’ and stated that they will trend the hashtag until they don’t apologise. Some were also unhappy over the platform doing so after Shehnaaz had promoted Broken But Beautiful 3. Check out some of the fans tweets below:

My girl promoted your @altbalaji so called webseires .and in return you give her this 😤😤😤😤😤#ShameonAltbalaji — ✨Lovey_shehnaaz✨ (@lovey_00024) May 21, 2021

Being such a big platform, handled by obviously good choice of team and liking such stuff which can definitely bring hate for the celebs and initiate wars among fandoms, is really low and shameful. Better be cautious and do things in a manner which brings love.✌️@altbalaji . — SHEHNAAZ OFFICIAL FC ✨ (@ShehnaazShineFC) May 21, 2021

#Shameonaltbalaji seriously @altbalaji this is very shameful I'm sonia fan but every girl deserves only love we want an apology say sorry to @ishehnaaz_gill — Soniarathee_fc (@FcSoniarathee) May 21, 2021

Apologize. Right now. There's no other way we're forgetting this #ShameonAltbalaji — The_sidnaazian_girl (@Sidnaaz84635792) May 21, 2021

Now till you don't give a written apology this is going to trend #ShameOnAltBalaji every single day @altbalaji @BTL_Balaji @ektarkapoor @SaritaTanwar @nirajkothari along with our honest reviews on your app and unsubscription !! Watch out for these spaces ! pic.twitter.com/2uppoBJIlr — @Mar ✨✨ (@Mar_8321) May 21, 2021

Apologize @altbalaji for insulting a innocent girl. She has been promoting BBB and what you did is shameful. Lots of us subscribed becos of her. Now we will cancel it. #ShameonAltbalaji https://t.co/ZAQIz5fQGl — ✨Buie (ਰਾਖੀ) #satnamwaheguruੴ 🇺🇸|🇮🇳 (@BuieBedi12) May 21, 2021

Meanwhile, Broken But Beautiful 3 is gearing up for release on May 29. The series deals with the ups and downs in the characters of Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee, who fall in love while working on a play together. We hope that Shehnaz Gill fans are all cool now!

