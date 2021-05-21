Comedian Kapil Sharma is one of the popular names on Indian television. He is widely regarded as the ‘King of Comedy’ amongst fans. His journey from winning The Great Indian Laughter Challenge to now being a superstar is no less than a dream.

The 39-year-old star now lives a luxurious lifestyle with his mother, wife Ginni Chatrath, and two kids. The TKSS show host and comedian, whose net worth is $38 million (Rs 282 crore) as of 2021, is a proud owner of a number of expensive things. So let’s take a look at some of his prized possession.

Volvo XC 90

Kapil Sharma is a motorhead just like many celebrities. He owns a fleet of cars and Volvo XC 90 seems to be the latest addition. The star bought the SUV in 2018 is known for its safety and reliability. Priced at Rs Rs 1.25 crore (ex-showroom price) has a 2.0-litre engine that generates 400BHP. It also has a panoramic sunroof.