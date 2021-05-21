Comedian Kapil Sharma is one of the popular names on Indian television. He is widely regarded as the ‘King of Comedy’ amongst fans. His journey from winning The Great Indian Laughter Challenge to now being a superstar is no less than a dream.
The 39-year-old star now lives a luxurious lifestyle with his mother, wife Ginni Chatrath, and two kids. The TKSS show host and comedian, whose net worth is $38 million (Rs 282 crore) as of 2021, is a proud owner of a number of expensive things. So let’s take a look at some of his prized possession.
Volvo XC 90
Kapil Sharma is a motorhead just like many celebrities. He owns a fleet of cars and Volvo XC 90 seems to be the latest addition. The star bought the SUV in 2018 is known for its safety and reliability. Priced at Rs Rs 1.25 crore (ex-showroom price) has a 2.0-litre engine that generates 400BHP. It also has a panoramic sunroof.
Mercedes Benz S350 CDI
Another car that joined the fleet of Kapil Sharma car collection is Mercedes Benz. The luxury coupe is powered by a 3.0-litre diesel, turbocharged engine and is mated to a 7-speed automatic transmission. It offers 255 hp of power & 620Nm of torque. The engine is equipped with a rear-wheel-drive configuration. Priced at Rs 1.19 crore (ex-showroom), the sedan comes with 8 airbags, an LCD display audio system with 6 speakers, automatic three-zone HVAC and LED headlamps with LED DRL’s.
DC Designed Vanity Van
Kapil’s swanky vanity van, which costs a whopping Rs. 5.5 Crore, is designed by DC Design founder Dilip Chhabria. Reportedly, his vanity van is way more expensive than Shah Rukh Khan’s vanity van, which is also designed by Dilip Chhabria. The comedian’s luxury van comes with several features like LED lightings, reclining chairs, asymmetrical interiors and much more.
Thank u mr DC for this wonderful vanity.. new show .. new van .. 😍 pic.twitter.com/OmAHc5GiL1
— Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) March 2, 2018
A Luxurious Flat in Mumbai
Kapil Sharma owns a flat in Mumbai that offers a stunning city view. His flat which is located in DHL Enclave, Andheri, is valued at a whopping Rs 15 crore. He resides here with his mother, wife and his two children. A glimpse of this luxurious flat can be seen in some of the pictures Kapil and Ginni when they share on their social media handles.
A Luxurious Bungalow In Chandigarh, Punjab
The comedian owns a palatial farmhouse in Punjab with a huge lawn right in the front. He purchased the property recently when he was away from the limelight for a brief period to spend some leisure time here in Punjab. Apparently, the property is now valued at Rs 25 crore.
