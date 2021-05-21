Ramayan is the epic of Indian television. The show started the trend of mythological content in India and to date, it holds a special place in viewers’ hearts. The show is still relevant and we got a big proof of it when the numbers of rerun came out. So, we thought, let’s give fans more of it in the form of trivia.

Advertisement

Yesterday, we mentioned a lesser-known fact of Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati. It was about why its second season ended abruptly. Today, we travel backward in 1987, to learn about a phenomenon created by legendary director, Ramanand Sagar.

Advertisement

Ramayan that shattered records on Doordarshan, went on-air in 1987. Back then, the budget and the scale of the show was huge. It was a bit of risk as no one had an idea what Indian audience love to consume. Surprisingly, the show struck the right chords from the very first episode and went onto become a sensation. With such a success in the kitty, have you ever thought about how much the Doordarshan would be earning back then? Well, don’t stress yourself too much, let us help.

Reportedly, Ramayan during its prime made around 40 lakhs for Doordarshan. Keep in mind that this is the sum the show made during the late 1980s.

Meanwhile, Ramanand Sagar’s show witnessed its rerun during the first wave of COVID-19 in India. The intention behind the rerun was to keep viewers entertained and encourage them to stay inside their homes during the lockdown. The experiment did pay off handsomely as Doordarshan fetched a record-breaking viewership no one ever imagined. Not just elders but even youngsters loved it. It was all over social media trends in 2020.

Must Read: Rakhi Sawant Didn’t Enter Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Because “Kya Pata Abhinav Shukla Ke Saath Wapis Affair Ho Jaye”; Calls Nikki Tamboli ‘Kabab Me Haddi’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube