Indian Idol 12 began with a bang. The show is amongst the most appreciated on Indian TV and the return of the season amid the COVID scenario was something to look forward to. But things turned upside-down recently when the makers decided to do a Kishore Kumar special episode. Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar and the contestants were badly trolled. Here’s what host Aditya Narayan has to say about it all.

As most know, the Kishore Kumar special episode even witnessed the presence of his son Amit Kumar. Shortly after the episode, the legendary singer’s son came out in the open and expressed his disappointment. He mentioned that the tribute wasn’t up to the mark and he expected outrage from fans.

Talking about it all, Indian Idol 12 host Aditya Narayan says the backlash is unnecessary. Just not that, he claims it is all happening because IPL matches have been cancelled and the fans just need a way to take out their frustration. It is now the parents holding the remote control and watching the singing show, and that apparently has left the haters angry!

Aditya Narayan told Bollywood Spy, “I think do-teen hafte pehle IPL band hogaya. Uska saara gussa humpe nikal rahe hain (The IPL ended a couple of weeks ago. They are venting their anger at us)”

Just not that, the singer added that he is also upset due to IPL postponement. “Including myself, I feel this void too. As soon as it struck 7-7.30, I would get on it. I even made those cricket teams on phone apps. Over the last year and this year too, we are consuming anything that comes on TV a little too fervently. Only because we have too much time right now,” said Aditya Narayan.

Previously, Aditya had said that Amit Kumar could have simply expressed his disappointment and Indian Idol 12 team would have been happy to incorporate his inputs.

