Rakhi Sawant is one heck of an entertainer and there are no second thoughts to it. She literally lit up the fun factor in Bigg Boss 14 with her bizarre antics. But the one that made the most noise was her stint with Abhinav Shukla. The actress claimed to have fallen in love with Rubina Dilaik’s husband and that created a whole lot of controversies. Now, she says it’s exactly why she didn’t enter Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

As most know, there was a point when Abhinav and Rubina completely banned Rakhi from their life. After the Bigg Boss 14 house, they even refrained from attending the party hosted by Sawant. Things may be cordial now but the Main Hoon Na actress says she didn’t want to take the risk of falling in love again.

Rakhi Sawant is spotted across the city time and again. This time, while talking to the paparazzi, she revealed by she didn’t participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She said, “Nahi baba, main nahi jaana chahti, waha Ruby nahi hai na. Kya pata mera fir se affair ho jaye. You never know Abhinav Shukla ke saath. Haan lekin ek kabab mein haddi hai wahan pe, Nikki Tamboli. (No baba, I don’t want to go there. What if I get involved in yet another affair? You never know with Abhinav. But Nikki Tamboli is there).”

Just not that, Rakhi Sawant even went onto claim that Nikki Tamboli is interested in Abhinav Shukla as well. Most know that it is actually Rubina Dilaik and Nikki who turned sisters during their stay at Bigg Boss 14. Rubina even helped her co-contestant enter the finale week.

We wonder what Abhinav and Rubina Dilaik have to say about the latest statement made by Rakhi.

Meanwhile, Rakhi Sawant during her recent conversation with Siddharth Kannan did confess that she built a soft corner for Abhinav Shukla.

“I started a fake affair with Rubina’s husband for entertainment. But I won’t lie, somewhere I got a little attached because he was such a nice person. One gets attached even to animals and this was a human being,” she said.

