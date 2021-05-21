Vijay Varma is on cloud nine as his social media post was recently liked by the Academy Award winning director, Taika Waititi.

In a recent thread of conversation on social media Amazon Prime Video posed the question asking the name of the director that people would like their life to be directed by to which Vijay Varma had said, “.@TaikaWaititi pls 🥂”.

Much to his surprise this tweet was liked by none other than the Internationally acclaimed, award winning director, Taika Waititi himself. The director is known for masterpieces such as ‘Jojo Rabbit’, which he also wrote and starred in, and ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ among his other notable works.

Unable to control his excitement on seeing that his idol had appreciated his pots, Vijay further replied to his previous tweet gushing, “Omg he liked it! 💆🏽”

Omg he liked it! 💆🏽 https://t.co/Px11zgEfGC — Vijay Varma (@MrVijayVarma) May 19, 2021

Some of the early Taika Waititi and Vijay Varma fans were quick to express excitement to see this actor-director together, while one called it a ‘combination of lifetime’.

Vijay Varma was last seen in the sci-fi comedy, Ok Computer receiving unanimous praises for his performance. He will also be seen in Darlings with Alia Bhatt, Fallen with Sonakshi Sinha and Hurdang with Nushrratt Bharuccha and Sunny Kaushal. What are your thoughts about the same? Share in the comments section below.

